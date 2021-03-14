I wish to commend the great job being done by the Reconciliation Committee under the able leadership of Dr. Bukola Saraki.

I have no doubt in his capacity, experience and network to bring about the much needed enduring reconciliation, peace and unity and make all the positive effects on our party.

I therefore want to thank the entire committee for their service to our party and by extension to our nation.

It is indeed, a sad commentary to see a vibrant zone like the southwest embroiled in an unnecessary crisis as being witnessed today. It is believed that crisis is part of politics, but the crisis must not enter a dimension that will begin to shake the foundation of our party. Crisis threatens success, peace and progress of the party especially when it’s not healthy like what we are witnessing in southwest and other zones of our party.

SouthWest zone like every other is a serious integral party of the whole.

It’s political sagacity, vibrancy and purposefulness can not be over emphasized, it must equally be given all the attention it deserves and must be fully harnessed to the overall benefit of our party.

Historically, the southwest zone has produced the President for 8 years under the PDP and currently produces the Vice President under another party.

The general consensus is that the zone must continue to play big and active roles in the National politics. The last six years has witnessed sharp decline in the strenght of the PDP on the zone. As at today PDP fortunes have dwindled to the point that it has only one state to its credit.

The reasons for this acute fall are not far fetched, but for the sake of argument of this memo, it is important we only observe and address issues of needless crisis and misunderstanding that may finally lead to the extinction of the party in the zone if care is not taken.

The unwarranted crisis of leadership that has engulfed the party in the zone in the last one year or so between Gov. Seyi Makinde and Former Governor Ayo Fayose is not only disheartening but unfortunate.

This senseless crisis is gradually eroding the confidence of the members of our party and emboldening the opposition. The allegations that Ex-governor Fayose is working hard to distabilise the party in the zone for the benefit of Bola Tinubu must be thoroughly investigated and established and appropriate responses must be made by the National secretariat of our party, as no one is bigger than the party.

Without apportioning blame to either of the parties, it is clear that on one hand selfish interest is seen to have overshadowed party and collective interest, and on the other hand, the National headquarters seems helpless or there is a deliberate attempt to look elsewhere because of some overriding interest, and this is where the South west PDP Members will like to implore the Saraki led committee to look into. Our electoral success does not lie in sentiment or fear of the unknown, it only lies in standing firm when and where necessary and ensuring justice for all.

PDP Southwest members will not accept deliberate and unnecessary distractions , confusion from any individual or group however big to cause further failure of our party in the zone.

These elements have been identified and we are waiting for the outcome of the Saraki led committee intervention before we take cogent steps.

I enjoin the reconciliation committee to use all available resources and mechanisms to ensure that the crisis does not escalate further and lasting reconciliation is achieved.

It must be noted that Governor Makinde is the official leader of the party in the zone, he should be so respected and supported by all and sundry for the sake of our party’s success in the coming elections.

At this point, i wish to make few recommendations:

Recommendations:

The upcoming zonal Congress in South west and other zones MUST be seen to be credible, free , fair and generally accepted. The two factions must be told in clear terms that failure to embrace peace and unity will have dire consequences. Unity and peace are not negotiable in the south west PDP, as these are the only sure way to achieve victory in present and future elections. All grey areas and agitations of the two groups must be addressed frontally and the National headquarters must not be biased but be ready to enthrone justice and stand strong on the unity of our party. All allegations of secret anti-party activities against former Governor Fayose must be thoroughly investigated and established and a course of action must be taken. The National Secretariat must rise to the occasion and rise above any sentimental shenanigans, narrow interests that will always limit the chances of our party and be ready to wield the big stick when necessary.

Fabiyi Oladimeji, is a Member, PDP Southwest and former Deputy Director of Support Groups in the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO)