The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The First Lady was accompanied by the wife of Vice President Hajiya Nana Shettima and the wife of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Hajiya Ribadu. They were received by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

While comforting the deceased’s wife, Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja, and the children, the First Lady urged them to be comforted by the good life and legacies he left behind.

She urged the children to remain focused and pursue the ideals their father lived for.

The Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja died Tuesday night at the age of 56 years.