The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu Tuesday shared N1.9 billion to elderly people aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the second edition of the renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Elderly Support Scheme (RHEISS) held at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Lungi Barracks, Abuja, the First Lady urged the elderly to prioritise their health and spend time with their loved ones.

“The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 this year to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festive season.

“A total of One Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N1,900,000,000) will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI Coordinators in the 36 States of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA have received Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) each, out of which N200,000 will be distributed today to each beneficiary. In addition to this, free medical check-ups and other sundry items will be provided,” she said.

According to the First Lady, the programme was aimed at reassuring the elderly that they are loved and not forgotten especially during the festive season.

She reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“I am delighted to join you all today at the 2nd edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the theme: “TOTAL WELLNESS – Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle.” This event is holding simultaneously in all the States of the Federation.

“This programme is designed to support the welfare of our elderly citizens annually. Two Hundred and Fifty (250) elderly citizens, aged 65 and above in all 36 States of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) will be benefiting from this scheme,” she said.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to develop the country.

He said the president met a lot of rot on ground when he assumed office that he has been fixing daily.

He assured that things are already getting better in the country as light is evident at the end of the tunnel.

He also announced that in addition to the 250 elderly being supported by the RHI, the Ministry of Defence would support an additional 250 veterans with N200,000.00 each.

While appreciating the First Lady for always putting the Veterans and their widows in mind, the minister said the RHI has continued to touch the lives of the ordinary Nigerian in remarkable ways.