First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu Wednesday restated her commitment to the fight against tuberculosis in Nigeria.

The First Lady said this at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) side event by Stop TB Partnership.

“Today, I bring a message of hope and determination. We have the tools, the knowledge, and the expertise to end TB and AMR by 2030. Addressing TB and AMR together is not just the smart way — it is the best and only way,” she said.

The First Lady, who decried the high burden of tuberculosis in Nigeria which is one of the highest in the world, about 125,000 lives were lost to the disease.

“TB does not discriminate; it affects men, women, and children, cutting across all social and economic backgrounds, with the poor being the most vulnerable.

“As a Global and National Stop TB Champion, advocating for joint efforts on addressing TB and AMR is crucial.

“Tuberculosis is a disease that has plagued our communities for so long and the response to the disease has experienced AMR in all its dimensions.

“Despite substantial progress in the fight against TB, Drug-Resistant TB has been a challenge for decades and presently still remains a major cause for concern. Due to its airborne nature of spread, it is today a threat to global health security.

“Therefore, I call upon all stakeholders to develop innovative approaches to fight both TB and AMR in a strategic and integrated manner. Our methods must include preventing new infections, improving awareness, education on the dangers of Drug-Resistant TB, and promoting the appropriate use of antibiotics.

“We must also prioritize research in order to develop new tools, treatments and new vaccines that can outpace the evolving threat of AMR,” she said.

In her remarks, the Executive Director Stop TB Partnership, Dr Lucica Ditiu, urged all those at the event to build on each other’s strengths as individual countries to fight tuberculosis.

“We are struggling but we are still making significant impact with amazing results,” she said.