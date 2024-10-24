First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu has donated N40 million and food items to the victims of tanker explosion in Majiya village of Jigawa state.

The money and food items were presented to the wife of Jigawa State Governor Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital.

The First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbass, said the plight of the victims wa of great concern to her.

The Governor of Jigawa state Mr Umar Namadi assured the delegation that the donation would be judiciously deployed to cater for the victims.

The governor commended the president for his prompt and fatherly response to the disaster in the state.

He said some of the victims are already getting better under medical care.

While stressing that the tanker explosion was a sad episode for the state, Wife of the governor described the donation by the First Lady as a show of motherly love, unity and solidarity.

The delegation was at the Rasheed Shekoni Federal University Teaching Hospital, Dutse, where some of the victims are currently receiving medical attention.