The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu Monday called for collective action towards gender equity and closing the gap through the #WeAreEqual campaign.

The First Lady said made the call at the launch of #WeAreEqual campaign by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) at the State House in Abuja.

“The theme for #WeAreEqual Campaign in Nigeria is “Education as a Powerful Tool for Change: No Girl Left Behind. The Campaign is focused on four main pillars, namely: Health, Gender-Based Violence, Education and Economic Empowerment.

“To rally stakeholders and call for action around each of these key issues, to promote the “#WeAreEqual” campaign in Nigeria, I have decided to use education as a tool, whilst also not neglecting other pillars of the Campaign.

“Many of this pillar are also being championed under the scope of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) which is led by my Office to complement the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” she said.

She said she was at Osogbo, Osun state, on April 23 for the construction of a new Alternative High School for Girls as part of activities for the launch of the campaign.

She said the Alternative High School for Girls would soon be established in other parts of the country to enable girls who dropped out of school the opportunity to acquire complete secondary school education.

“My motivation for the establishment of this school as an educationist is the desire to see young girls and women who dropped out of school due to several challenges have another opportunity to complete high school, acquire higher education to enable them reach their full potential in life.

“I must also say that Mr President values education and has introduced the National Student Loan Scheme which is now in effect for our youth to have unhindered access to education, knowing that education is the bedrock of national development and the cornerstone upon which dreams are built, skills acquired and aspirations generally realized.

“I believe that every State in Nigeria, and indeed Africa should have schools where socio-economically disadvantaged girls and women can access education without fear or discrimination.

“Gradually, I believe we can achieve this goal with the support of critical stakeholders in the education sector particularly, the Federal and State Ministries of Education. The prototype of these schools are equipped with crèche facilities, ICT centres, vocational centres and qualified academic and non-academic staff members.

“Such schools, when built by the Federal Government are transferred to the State Government for day-to-day running and maintenance. I say to the young women and girls, who will attend this school, remember the words of Eleanor Roosevelt: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

“I encourage you to believe in your dreams and seize this opportunity. Be bold, challenge limits, and recognise your potential. This school is your starting point, but where you go from here is entirely in your hands,” she said.

Also speaking, the Minister for Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, said many Nigerian children are out of school, stressing that the present administration is working to ensure that complete education for all is achievable.

He assured that with the efforts and renewed commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is on the progressive streak in education.

The Nigerian First Lady has adopted Education to champion the #We Are Equal Campaign.