The Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Abba Rimi, Monday in Cairo called on Egyptian investors to take advantage of the favourable business environment in Nigeria and invest in Africa’s largest economy.

‘‘Any investor looking for a place to invest, build, thrive, innovate and succeed, there is no better place on Earth than Nigeria,’’ Ambassador Rimi said at the maiden Nigeria-Egypt Business Seminar and Exhibition.

In his speech emailed to our correspondent in Abuja, the Ambassador said while Nigeria and Egypt are economic super powers in Africa, statistics have shown that despite the size of the two economies, the volume of trade between the two sides are low.

Describing the level of economic activities as generally unimpressive, Rimi said with the abundant of natural resources, and a youthful population, that is both enterprising and innovative, there is no limit to what can be achieved through robust engagement by the two sides.

‘‘It is heartwarming to note that under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement , Nigeria recently opened the First Export Trade House in Egypt, to serve as a central location for made-in-Nigeria products to be shipped, displayed and distributed to the rest of the world,’’ he said.

The envoy called on participants at the business seminar to explore more trading opportunities and business partners toward enhancing economic ties, increasing flow of investments and generating more wealth for the people of the two countries.

He said Nigeria and Egypt enjoy warm and cordial relations with strong cooperation in the areas of education, defence and security related matters.

‘‘The two countries also collaborate on regional and global affairs in the quest to promote international peace and security,’’ he said.