The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna state has commended Governor Uba Sani for recalling some of the teachers sacked by the previous administration in the state.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, made the commendation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Fielding questions from members of Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) who are currently in the state for Governance Assessment visit, the NLC chairman the current administration has recalled Head Teachers, Administrative Staff and Science Teachers affected in the mass sack by the former governor.

The administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai sacked over 23,000 teachers including the then National President of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) during screening exercise in 2018 and 2021.

He said the process of correcting errors of past administration is still an ongoing process.

Speaking on implementation of new minimum wage, the NLC chairman said the Governor Sani approved N72,000 minimum wage which has taken effect for workers on level one to seven.

He said the governor has commenced payment of N72,000 minimum wage for workers in the lower cadre.

“We appreciate His Excellency for his prompt action. However, we are still working on consequential adjustment for senior staff,” he said.

The labour leader said Kaduna state government would need over N1.2 billion monthly to fully implement the new minimum wage.

The NLC chairman appreciated the governor for deploying 20 buses to provide free transportation for Workers and students in order to ameliorate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.