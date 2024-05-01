The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Wednesday asked the federal government to to finalise the process of implementing the new national minimum wage for workers in May 2024.

President of the NLC Comrade Joe said this whole speaking a the 2024 May Day celebration held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

“All parties in the tripartite process are well represented and the engagement has been robust. We have placed our demand of N615,000 only before our social partners while we await their offer.

“If, however, the negotiation of the minimum wage is not concluded by the end of May, the Trade Union movement in Nigeria will no longer guarantee industrial peace in the country,” he said.

The NLC president said Nigerian workers deserved to have a national minimum wage that approximated to a living wage.

“Our figures are based on objective realities around the nation and not based on some fantasy; but on what confronts us as workers around the nation. We want to be able to buy foodstuff, housing, among others.

“Any wage that is below this living wage condemns workers to starvation,” he said.

Mr Ajaero, however, urged workers to remain vigilant as the negotiations were approaching conclusion.

“We must not let our guards down but be alert so that together, we can assist government take the right decision and pay workers a living wage as promised by Mr President.

“We will not allow our interest to sabotage the desire of the president concerning a living wage for workers,” he said.

The NLC president also stressed the need for the review of the Contributory Pension Scheme, stressing that there had been complaints of delay or non-transmission of contributed money to Pension Fund Administrators, among other things.



