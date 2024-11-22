Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed federal government’s commitment to youth empowerment as the foundation of Nigeria’s development strategy and Africa’s broader integration goals.

Speaking on Thursday during the 2024 Youth Legacy Conference at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Vice President said the youths are the fulcrum of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda with their prominent role in driving national progress.

The Vice President, who was represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said called for a unified effort to bridge generational divides in Nigeria, emphasising the pivotal role the youths play in shaping Nigeria and the continent’s future.

“There is no nation that can prosper without investing in its youth. They are not just leaders of tomorrow; they are also the anchors of today.

“President Tinubu is deeply committed to ensuring that the youth not only have a voice but are active participants in shaping our collective destiny,” he said.

The event’s theme, “Shaping Africa’s Future with AfCFTA and Agenda 2063,” highlighted the alignment between Nigeria’s youth-focused initiatives and Africa’s development blueprints.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063 present vast opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive as innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

“AfCFTA is not just about trade; it is about creating opportunities for our youth to connect, innovate, and lead Africa into a new era of prosperity. Agenda 2063 envisions an integrated and prosperous Africa, but it is the energy, creativity, and resilience of our youth that will transform this vision into reality,” he said.

The Vice President commended initiatives like the Mandela Washington Fellows for their exemplary leadership and service.

“You have shown us what is possible when the youth are given the tools to succeed. Your work in education, healthcare, and social justice serves as an inspiration for generations to come,” he said.

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of the Ubuntu Trade App, a digital innovation designed to bolster Africa’s trade integration and market access for young entrepreneurs.

Describing it as “a testament to the genius of our young minds,” the Vice President lauded the app as a critical step in advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

“This app embodies the spirit of innovation that defines our youth. From agriculture to technology, our young people have consistently demonstrated their ability to create solutions that reshape industries and connect markets. Nigeria’s youths are the ladder upon which we climb to lead in technology, agriculture, and the creative industries,” he said.

The Vice President also emphasised the administration’s deliberate inclusion of youth in governance and critical sectors.

“Our engagement with the youth is not symbolic; it is a necessity. By infusing fresh ideas into seasoned experience, we create a synergy that strengthens our nation. You are not spectators; you are architects of the future. This government is your partner in progress, and together, we will shape a legacy that future generations will be proud of,” he said.