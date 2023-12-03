The Nigerian military wrestlers at the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku, Azerbaijan, have clinched gold and silver medals respectively.

The feat was achieved by female wrestler, Corporal Hannah Reuben,who beat her Italian contender in the 68 weight category of women’s freestyle wrestling to lift the gold medal.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria wrestling team made an indelible mark on the global stage, setting a record and garnering widespread acclaim. The medal was presented to Cpl Reuben by the Vice President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Mr. Dirk Shwede.

This is the first time the Armed Forces of Nigeria is securing a gold medal since participating at the CISM World Wrestling Championship.

Another commendable performance was recorded by Lance Copral Ojolaide Esther who got silver medal in the 72 weight earlier at the event.

The Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General Emmanuel Onumajuru, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and the Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Timothy Marquis were present at the event.

The senior officers said the historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of the Chief of Defence Staff, stressing that role was crucial role in the team’s success.