The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said Monday that there might be a second wave of the Coronavirus if Nigerians don’t adhere to precautionary measures.

Speaking at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja, the SGF said statistics around the world remain gloomy, even though social and economic activities were opening up further.

“The PTF is glad that the economy is opening up the more, but warns that as we continue to study developments in Europe and other parts of the world, no nation can be said to be immune to a possible second wave if the guidelines and protocols are not adhered to strictly. Nigerians need to anticipate this and prepare. Our hope and prayers are that it shall never happen.

“For our proper information and guidance, the picture from around the world can be summarised as follows. Over the last few days, global cases crossed the 37 million mark. In the UK, cases have been on the increase, and the 5th highest number of daily cases were recorded on Sunday 11th (12,872).

“Similarly, Brazil’s case load has also continued to increase with the registration of a daily case load of over 65,000 on the 11th of October.

“On the African continent, 8,987 cases were reported from 34 countries in the last 24 hours leading to a cumulative total case count of 1,587,276 including 38,167 deaths (CFR stands at 2.4%). Nigeria maintains the 5th position (60,266) in highest cumulative cases after South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia,” he said.

He said the PTF would unveil to Nigerians the next steps regarding the remaining phase of the eased lockdown.

“As you were informed last week, findings and recommendations have been compiled and would be presented to Mr. President in the 8th Interim Report, shortly,” he said.

On schools resumption, the SGF said the 36 states of the federation were at liberty to fix their respective resumption dates, provided they adhere to protocols and guidelines drawn from the centre.

“The debate about the safe reopening of schools has dominated the space of conversation by concerned citizens and parents.

“We wish to reiterate that federating units have the responsibility for determining the dates and modalities for the safe reopening while the federal government provides the guidelines.

“The PTF and relevant MDAs have made appreciable progress in the discussions with the European Union over flight restrictions and entry of Nigerian nationals and holders of long-term Schengen visas into the territory. We hope to make a very favourable announcement on this, very soon.

“Before I round up, let me, as always, remind all Nigerians that together, we must continue to take responsibility and remain vigilant and careful,” he said.