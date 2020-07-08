Nigeria is to review its foreign policy in order to reflect current realities, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister said the review would be done during an event being planned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“With regards to changing the foreign policy direction of the country, we need to have an all Nigerian meeting of stakeholders to look at our foreign policy review it, and to see in which direction it should be going.

“So, we have started in that process of organising this. We have held some seminars and we are putting in place the mechanism for doing that. It will be very inclusive because we are inviting all stakeholders to get their inputs,” he said.

The minister said it is very important to hold the conference because it’s being a while since the country reviewed its foreign policy direction.

The minister, who briefed FEC on the score card of the ministry in past one year, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry uses its Memorandums of Understanding at the bilateral level with many countries to enhance investments in Nigeria and create jobs.