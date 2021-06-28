The federal government is set to ratify the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention 2006 (No. 187), for enhanced data collection on occupational safety incidents toward improved workers’ safety.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, said this in Abuja as he flagged-off the National Sensitization Workshop for the Ratification of the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention 2006 (No. 187).

Represented by Director, Occupational Safety and Health Department in the Ministry, Lauretta Adogu (Mrs), the Permanent Secretary said improved data collection on occupational accidents, illnesses, diseases, injuries and death would lead to a reduction on such occurrences among workers, and give rise to increased productivity and national economic growth.

He said the workshop was organised because, following the Nigeria’s resolve to ratify this Convention, “it has become expedient to commence further actions towards the effective awareness of relevant stakeholders.”

He noted that “this Convention came into force as a result of the need to protect workers against illnesses, diseases, injuries and deaths in the course of work, which is one of the core duties of the International Labour Organization (ILO).”

“The Promotional Framework for the Occupational Safety and Health Convention 2006 (No. 187) is an International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention, which was concluded in 2006 and came into force in 2009, and is binding only on member states whose ascension has been registered by the Director General of the ILO,” he said.

He said the Convention had, by year 2020, been ratified by force by 49 countries and presently in force, while three countries had only ratified and yet to come into force. Of the 49 countries, thirteen African countries had ratified with eleven in force, and two not in force.

He called for continued cooperation of all stakeholders toward achieving “the highest level of safety, health and wellbeing of all workers in the country.”

In her remarks, the Director of Occupational Safety and Health in the ministry, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, said the workshop was aimed at “raising the awareness of all stakeholders and validating the reporting format of the ILO on the Promotional Framework for the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Convention 2006 (No. 187).”

Represented by Dr Ummu Abubakar, she said ratifying the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention 2006 (No. 187) would go a long way “in achieving a preventative and safe working culture” in the country.