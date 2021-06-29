The federal government said it has commenced the process of harmonizing salaries of civil servants in Ministries, Dpartments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan, said this at the 2021 Public Service Lecture.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari has already set up a committee which has been meeting for a while now.

She said a subcommittee which she belongs to is already looking into the various salary scales in the country.

“I can assure you that we have been working and at the end of the day we will come out with something that is very satisfactory,” she said.

In her remarks, the guest lecturer, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, stressed the need for government to invest in people.

She said workers are not motivated to do put in their best, adding that what motivates is giving the workers space, challenges and a boss that recognizes their potential and gives them responsibility that aligns with who they are and where they will do the best they can.

She said transforming Africa, transforming Nigeria, transforming the civil service are very important ingredients but very difficult.

“We need to be able to track when we started, what is it now, has it changed. If we’re not able to drive service delivery to the point where it’s measurable, and we we can see the difference, then it becomes a buzz word and you can’t enhance what you don’t know the starting point of.

“Now, deploying technology to sustain and enhance service delivery, deploying technology is so important. It forces all these things we are talking about to happen. It sends metrics, gives you feedback, gives you data.

“For example, IPPIS which is technology driven, I know helps to reduce costs. It helps improve revenue collection but what I don’t know is whether IPPIS has been positioned with others to enhance service delivery. And it’s important for the sustainability of IPPIS so that one day somebody doesn’t just say, jack it off.

“It has to be ingrained in whatever we are doing, that is technology driven to fall within the ambit or service. But not just service to the public but service to those who are operating the IPPIS as well, because we’re all stakeholders,” she said