The federal government said Thursday that only 84,803 out of the over 3.2 million refugees in Nigeria are registered. This was disclosed by the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) Imaan Suleiman. Speaking at the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team, Imaan said 17,334 Nigerians have voluntarily returned home. “According to the UNHCR matrix index, we have 3.2 million IDPs in Nigeria. And under the Progress V4 platform which is to capture and profile Refugees Data, which we run with the UNHCR. “We have been able to register 84,803 refugees in Nigeria. We have 1,570 asylum seekers and over 7000 urban refugees. We’ve been able to voluntarily return about 17,334 Nigerians back home. And during the recent evacuation, we’ve been able to record 1,625 evacuees from the Ukraine Russian war,” she said. She said almost every state in the country has IDPs, stressing that while Borno has highest number with 1,630,284 displaced persons while Ekiti has the least with 5,377. Other states with IDPs are Zamfara (678,000), Benue (300,000), Adamawa (208,334), Yobe (156,437,) Niger (150,380), Katsina (130,113), Cross River (101,404), Ebonyi (93,404), Plateau (91,524), Taraba (82,661), Rivers 8,119, Delta 6,172) and Ondo (7,012). Other states are Bauchi (65,595), Nasarawa (46,769), Imo (42,335), Kwara (25,024(, Kogi (20,477), Kano (17,981), Bayelsa (12,292), Akwa Ibom (10,062) Oyo (8,912) and Edo (11,716), Ogun (5,623) and FCT (31,029).