The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N17.4 billion for the provision of broadband infrastructure for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and tertiary learning institutions across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting said the amount also covers the supply of IT communications equipment and furniture for communication centres in the six geo-political zones by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The minister said the council also approved N3.992 billion for the augmentation of road projects in Kwara and Niger states.

He said the council also ratified the

International Labour Organisation Migrant Workers Supplementary Provision and approved the Draft National Policy on Welding.

He said the council also approved N660.422 million for the procurement of 20 pick-up vans and one city bus for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to be supplied by Innosons Motors.