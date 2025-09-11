The federal government has unveiled measures to eliminate bottlenecks affecting seamless digital payments and e-commerce in Nigeria.

The initiative, coordinated by the Office of the Vice President in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and development partners, seeks to ensure Nigerians can easily transfer money using mobile phones and other digital devices.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ roundtable in Abuja, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion.

Hadejia noted that although Nigeria already operates one of the most robust payment and banking systems globally, gaps in identity, interoperability, and last-mile access must be addressed to unlock the full potential of e-commerce.

“The era of exclusion must end. Every eligible Nigerian, regardless of location, must have access to simple, quality financial services,” he said. “Digital payment and identity are the last stumbling blocks to opening up e-commerce in Nigeria.”

He said fixing these challenges would not only deepen financial inclusion but also strengthen trade and position Nigeria to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“We have seen in India how robust digital payment systems transformed trade. Once we fix ease of payment, identity issues, and related bottlenecks, Nigerians will transact seamlessly across borders,” he said.

Principal Research Fellow at ODI Global, Dr. Max Mendez-Parra, said his organisation has been supporting AfCFTA negotiations on the digital trade protocol, describing its implementation as potentially transformative for Africa’s economy, particularly Nigeria’s.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, represented by her Special Adviser, Patience Okala, disclosed that the ministry is working with AfCFTA to develop a digital identity initiative known as the AfCFTA DG Pass to facilitate cross-border trade.

Special Assistant to the President on ICT Policy, Mallam Salisu Dasuki Nakande, added that the project has been in development for two years with the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima and is now focused on aligning Nigeria’s digital payment systems with trade facilitation objectives.