The federal government has embarked on the process of re-validating the National Policy on Vocational Skills Development in Nigeria, for national development.

Flagging off a Stakeholder Revalidation Workshop organised for that purpose, in Nasarawa State, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Yerima Peter Tarfa, said the revalidation exercise was “necessitated by the need to implement a standardized vocational skills training system that is efficient and uniquely suited to complement formal education.”

Tarfa, represented by Director, Skills Development and Certification, Barrister Amos Johnson, said the workshop was for stakeholders from various sectors of the economy, both public and private, “to review the Policy and validate it accordingly.”

He said the Policy would provide a general legal framework under which vocational skill development, training and certification would be carried out in the country.

He said in time past, the vocational education and training sector had been the backbone of national development and industrialisation, as manufacturing, hospitality, engineering and other sectors had their foundation in vocational skills.

He pointed out that for vocational skills development to play a successful role in national development, it needed to be “effectively organised, managed and regulated.”

The Permanent Secretary urged the stakeholders to do a detailed work in order to produce a standard document that would serve its purpose.

He said a standard policy would not only “set Nigeria on the Global Vocational Map, but would also effectively tackle the increasing rate of unemployment, poverty and other social vices.”

Also speaking, Director, Skills Development and Certification, Barrister Amos Johnson, pointed out that one of the focal points of government had been job creation, with emphasis on leveraging on vocational training to engage the youth in activities that could earn them a living.

The Director, represented by Chukwudi Obidiegwu, said the National Policy on Vocational Skills Development is aimed at developing the skills and competencies of citizens, which would ultimately add value to the national economy.