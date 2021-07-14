The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N754 million for the construction of command and control centre and procurement of communication gadgets for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) got approval for capital projects worth N754, 048, 161.25 and these are mainly for the supply of communication gadgets and a command and control center.

This is to enable the EFCC to comply with modern day investigative techniques and improve its operational efficiency and support the administration of the criminal justice system in the country,” he said.

He said the facilities were approved to equip the EFFC with defensive and offensive cybersecurity systems.

He said the council also approved the Ministry of Transportation got an approval of N1.5 Billion for the construction of a network of roads at the Federal Ocean Terminal at Onne Port in Rivers State.

He said the council also approved N161.8 million for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources as a variation for the consultancy fee of Biu Mega Water Supply project in Borno state.

He said the council also approved the introduction of a Specialized Police Services scheme for the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is a new system that will formalize the existing relationship between the Nigeria Police and Banks or Corporations, whereby the Police gives them cover or escort.

“Now in the interest of accountability and transparency, there will be the introduction of tariffs and billing scheme through the use of a consultant that will help them to manage the scheme.

“Part of the revenue revenue so accrued will go to the federal government, part will go to the Police, part will go to the Police allowances and will go to the consultant. This is something that has been going on for many years in some parts of the world,” he said.