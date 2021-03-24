The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N922.8 million for the purchase of fertilizer to assist states affected by insurgency and the 2018 flood disaster.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Farouk disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She said Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states would receive liquid brands of NPK fertilizer as assistance to farmers.

“Today at council, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, presented a memo for the approval of award of contract for purchase of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer under the emergency agricultural intervention for states affected by conflicts, insurgency and also the 2018 flood disaster in the total sum of N922, 803, 393.26 and council approved the award of the contract.

“The benefitting States are Yobe, Adamawa and Borno. Initially we were supposed to give the NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer but now we are going to provide the liquid fertilizer to the benefiting States and the quantity is about 259, 000 litres of that particular product,” she said.