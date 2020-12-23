The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of some roads across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said the benefiting states are Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

“One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road, reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT, Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi state, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo state, general maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe state, general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway, that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state. The total sum of these contracts was N8, 180,948,137.50 and council approved this memorandum on behalf of FERMA,” he said.