The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N532 million for the construction and furnishing of the University of Ibadan library extension.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the extension project would comprise two suspended floors, two online reading areas and three cubicles.

“The Minister of Education also presented a memo for the award of contract for the construction and furnishing of the extension of the University of Ibadan library.

“The memo, which was approved, is at the cost of N532 million with a completion period of 48 weeks,’’ he said.

He said the memo was well received because of the need to extend the library facility in the university.

He said for many years, the library had needed real extension because of the surge in the students’ population.