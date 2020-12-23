The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved over N4.7 billion for the power sector.

Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today the Federal Executive Council approved two memos from the Ministry of Power. One is the revised estimated total cost in the contract of construction of infrastructure at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria permanent site in Abuja. The total cost is N88.046 million.

“The second approval by the council is the extension of the contract time for the consultancy service in the project management and supervision of the ongoing construction of Zungeru at the power project in the sum of 3.5 million US Dollars and N3. 4 billion equivalent to N4. 7 billion,” he said.