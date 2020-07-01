The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2.2 billion for the extension of the runway at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the approval serves as a revised estimated total cost for the project.

“Today in Council, Aviation presented a memo for a revised estimated total cost for the extension and asphalt overlay of the Murtala Mohammed airport runway, which was rescoped to reconstruct and rehabilitate the taxiway bravo. The sum involved is N2, 272, 838, 724.84 and it has completion of twelve months,” he said.

The minister said the extension and rehabilitation of the runway was essential for the city of Lagos to improve safety of the airport.

“This central taxiway bravo is very critical to the operations of Lagos; it improves the efficiency and safety of that particular airport. It has been abandoned for the last 16 years or thereabout and in our own efforts to ensure that all projects are completed for the benefit of the country, its future and its fortune, in the wisdom of the Council chaired by the President, we approved that project and God willing that project will be delivered by this time next year,” he said.