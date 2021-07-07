The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N17.4 billion for the purchase of a property in Lagos to serve as the new headquarters of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The council approved the purchase of Kanti Towers, located at 35, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos , for the new headquarters of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The purchase is in the sum of N17, 471, 005, 130. 54 inclusive of 7.5 percent tax,” he said.

He said the new office complex is a 16-storey building consisting of the latest technology fittings, helipad and parking bay for over 100 cars.