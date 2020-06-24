The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved construction works across the six geopolitical zones of the country worth N137 billion.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said seven projects worth N122.280 billion were approved for the Ministry of Works and Housing projects, cutting across various states of the federation.

He said the road projects were approved for implementation in the 2020 budget.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented memorandum for the award of a couple of roads across the country. There are seven roads in all. The roads were valued at a total sum of N122.280 billion expected to generate employment for about 2564 people.

“Dualization of Akure to Ado Ekiti road connecting Ondo and Ekiti states at the sum of N23. 751 billion, Construction of Ukana-Akpautong-Ikot Ntuen road in Akwa Ibom State, for N1. 538 billion, construction of Iluke-Aiyetoro Kiri-Abugi-Eggan road in Kogi State for N25.352 billion.

“Rehabilitation of Odo-Ona Elewe Idiayunre-Marou Ogun state border road in Oyo state for N4.628 billion, construction of Tamawa-Gulu road in Kano state phase three, Maigar-Guru section for N1.508, 952 billion, rehabilitation of Potiskum-Fika-Bajoga-Gombe road linking Yobe and Gombe states for N59. 759 billion, construction of Kachako-Danbazzau road in Kano State for N6.749 billion,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said the council approved 11 ecological projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) at N14,907,754,845 billion.

“Memo presented, on behalf of Mr President, by the Secretary to the Government, we sought approval for the award of contract for emergency procurement of the third and fourth quarters 2019, soil erosion, flood control, acceleration intervention projects in favour of 11 contractors, in total sum of N14,907,754,845.

“The projects, which are 11 in number, are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the federation and I’ll just run through them. The first is a gulley erosion control at Ogige-Uruala-Chikabi-Ajibara in Isikwato local government area of Abia at the sum of N896,959,169.75, with completion period of six months.

“The second is erosion control and road improvement works at Ezeoke-Nsuelime, Mbaeno local government area of Imo State for the sum of N965,196,290, with the completion period of 11 months.

Then there’s a dredging of Tejuoso-NTA Canal, Railway Stadium via Alaska Estate, Surulere, which has been awarded for N1,892,006,000, with a completion period of 12 months.

“Then we have the construction of the 3 kilometre trapezoidal drain at Oluomo, Orile-Ifo by Abe-koko, at Odo-eran in Ifo local government area of Ogun State, which is for another N1, 067,051,000. The fifth is the shoreline protection and reclamation works for Emadike Phase 2 in Bayelsa State for N4,512,019,137.

“There’s also the construction of road and drainage network within Mobupolo area of Maiduguri Metropolis for the sum of N1,474,493,000. Then there’s the flood and directional control works in Gashau and Nguru local government area Phase 2 in Yobe State for the sum of N1,169,900,074.

“The eighth is the Yaruwari-Dadi erosion control works in Safe local government area of Zamfara State for the sum of N701,313,563. Then there’s the flood control and road improvement works at Nassarawa-Egon local government area, Nassarawa State for N931,754,123

“Then there’s a gulley erosion and road improvement works at FCT College of Education, Zuba, FCT, Abuja for the sum of N542,296,835. Finally there’s the erosion and flood control works at the National Hospital, Central Business Area, Garki, AMAC, Abuja for the sum of N773,573,000,” he said.