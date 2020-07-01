The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved over N6.7 billion for the construction of roads in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed by the Minister of FCT, Mr Mohammed Musa Bello, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“During the Federal Executive Council, I presented two memos on the FCT and both were on infrastructure projects in the satellite towns. The first one is the award for the construction of a road linking Yaba to Gurdi road in Abaji Area Council and that contract was approved for N4, 648, 255, 381.42 with a completion period of 20 months.

“Already the company is constructing the road linking Yaba town to the main Abuja-Lokoja expressway so this road is meant to open up the rural community which is very agrarian with a lot of water resources. As a matter of fact, it is the area where we usually have the FCT fishing festival.

“The second contract is for the third phase of the construction of roads within the city of Abaji which is in the southern tip of the FCT. This is about 8.4 kilometres and is intended to complete and compliment the other roads that are already there. The contract is in the sum of N2, 128, 176, 102.50 with a completion period of six months and this will upgrade the infrastructure in Abaji town,” he said.