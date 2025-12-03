The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) to excel in their endeavours and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Speaking at the International Day of Persons With Disabilities with the theme, “Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress” in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said the present administration remains focused to ensure an inclusive society that benefits everyone by promoting leadership qualities in persons with disabilities to enable them reach strategic positions in all spheres of human endeavours.

The SGF, represented by the Permanent Secretary Overseeing General Services Office, Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, said the federal government is committed to ensuring equal access to education and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, enabling them to fulfill their career ambitions.

He urged Nigerians to reject stereotypes and stigma against persons with disabilities, and to work towards creating a world where everyone has equal access to leadership positions, resources, and opportunities for participation in all spheres of development.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is an annual event that promotes the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities, while raising awareness about the benefits of their inclusion in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.