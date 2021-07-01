The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, Mr Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed, has presented his Letters of Credence to the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The ambassador made the presentation at the Diwan Amiri (Emir’s Palace) in the capital Doha, the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar said in a statement Thursday.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of appointment as his Principal Envoy to the State of Qatar.

During the presentation ceremony that involved the inspection of the Guard of Honour, the envoy conveyed fraternal greetings and well wishes of personal good health to the government and people and Qatar.

The Nigerian envoy informed the Emir that President Buhari was doing well and that his administration was making tremendous progress in key priority areas that have the potentials to positively transform the socio-economic landscape of the country.

The envoy thanked the monarch for accepting him to serve in Qatar while acknowledging Qatar’s roles in settlement of international disputes.

He also expressed admiration for the wise leadership qualities of the monarch in bringing development to Qatar.

On bilateral relations, the Nigerian envoy stressed the need to address the slow pace of economic activities between the two countries.

He said one of his major mandates was to spur economic activities for the benefit of the two nations.

He appealed for support to eradicate of all the obstacles hindering the flow of investment from Qatar to Nigeria, especially in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure development, mining, oil and gas, among others.

In his remarks, the Emir of Qatar congratulated the Nigerian envoy, and expressed confidence that he would take the warm and cordial relations between Qatar and Nigeria to greater heights.

The Emir also wished the envoy the very best in the discharge of his responsibilities, and assured of his support for him to succeed.