President Muhammadu Buhari said Wednesday that Nigeria would continue to play the role expected of it not only in the West-African sub-region, but also on the African continent.

The president said this at the State House in Abuja during a meeting with the former President of Mali and first Chairman of African Union Commission, Professor Alpha Oumar Konare, who came to discuss the current political situation in his country as well as issues in West Africa and Africa.

The Nigerian leader commended Konare for his continuing interest in the affairs of West Africa and the continent.