The Head of Civil Service of the Federation Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Dr Richard Montgomery have stressed the need for Nigeria and the United Kingdom to expand cooperation in civil service reforms to enhance productivity and governance in the two countries .

The Head of Service expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its continued partnership with the Nigerian Civil Service to strengthen governance structures and improve service delivery.

She described the High Commissioner’s visit as a significant milestone that could pave the way for deeper collaboration between Nigeria, the UK, and other international partners.

“Your visit today presents an opportunity to solidify the discussions we had during my visit to the UK,” she said.

She highlighted capability-building and talent management, the first pillar of Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25), as a key area of mutual interest for the two countries.

The Head of Service proposed expanding the capability-building and talent management scope through exchange programmes and study tours in collaboration with the UK Civil Service.

She also expressed interest in incorporating the UK’s Service Live Programme during Nigeria’s 2025 Civil Service Week to serve as a platform for professional development and networking across public service sectors.

The Head of Service outlined several initiatives she has championed since assuming office, including the reintroduction of the Federal Civil Service Anthem and the creation of “War Rooms” to accelerate the implementation of FCSSIP-25 and foster innovation and creativity within the civil service.

In his response, Dr Richard Montgomery congratulated Mrs. Walson-Jack on her appointment and reaffirmed UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service reforms.

He said ongoing discussions would focus on aligning UK support with Nigeria’s priorities, particularly through the FCSSIP-25 “War Rooms.”

He expressed UK’s readiness to assist Nigeria in areas such as digital professionalisation and risk management, and mutual interest in learning from Nigeria’s reform strategies.

He said the two countries face similar challenges in enhancing civil service productivity, stressing that collaboration would be beneficial in achieving shared objectives.

The British High Commissioner assured of sustained support from the UK in advancing Nigeria’s civil service reforms and stressed the importance of building a robust partnership to accelerate progress.