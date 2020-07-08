The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr George Akume, said the ministry has gone far with plans to create 774 cottage industries across the country.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the move was in line with the current administration’s policy of moving 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“We are looking at the possibility of creating 774 cottage industries in our Local Governments, that means every Local Government will have one industry and this has gone very far.

“This is based on the industrial corridors and that means that where a Local Government is producing for instance Beni seed, where they could have a facility where the Beni Seed is cleaned and it is also dishoard for exportation in order to get foreign exchange,” he said.

The minister said the ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to generate employment for the youth through the utilisation of dams to boost irrigation and power generation.