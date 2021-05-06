President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said Nigeria was ready to raise the existing cordial relations with the Republic of Guinea Bissau higher to align them with the strategic and economic priorities of the two nations.

President Buhari, who described the relationship between the two countries and their leaders as “robust and stable,” commended President Umaro Sissoco Embalo as a brother and a true friend of Nigeria, endowed with a good vision for his own country and its people.

The President, who spoke shortly after hosting his visiting Guinean counterpart to a private, one-to-one dinner to break their fast said they had candid discussions as friends and brothers.

President Embalo, in Nigeria for a two-day official visit, said the trajectory of bilateral relations points to a bright future for the two nations and the entire West African sub-region.

He thanked President Buhari for the role he played in the stabilization of his country, saying that Guinea Bissau had been on the agenda of ECOWAS in the last twenty years. He expressed happiness that his country was no longer a problem for its neighbours.

President Embalo said he thought the best moment to visit and say “thank you” and express his country’s appreciation to President Buhari was the period of the Ramadan.