On May 5, 2023, Nigeria passed a resolution advocating for a moratorium on donkey slaughter for the export of skins from Africa.

This commitment is made in light of the December 2023 Pan-African Donkey Conference and its resolution to have African nations prohibit the donkey skin trade for at least the next fifteen years.

AU-IBAR collaborates closely partners institutions such as the Brooke East Africa, and African member nations to guarantee the successful implementation of the resolution.

The commitment of Nigeria to champion the moratorium is a significant step in the direction of protecting these gentle creatures from cruelty and exploitation.

This was encouraging news prior to World Donkey Day, 2023 that fell on 8th May.