The federal government and the Republic of Benin have agreed to work together to end the importation of rice in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

A delegation from the Republic of Benin and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) led by the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state met with the Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to solidify the agreements and tap from Nigeria’s experience in reviving rice production.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state said the delegation was in the State House to advance talks on how to replicate Nigeria’s rice farming programme in Benin Republic.

He said the move is to see how they can discontinue rice importation to West Africa.

“Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria met with the chief of staff to the president to progress the discussion which has been going on between them and Benin Republic for the two countries to replicate the success of Nigeria’s rice farming programme in Benin, so that we can stop rice importation in west Africa in shortest possible time.

“This is partnership within the framework of ECOWAS agreement and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and our brotherly relationship between president Muhammadu Buhari and President Patrice Tallon who have the safe vision that we can be greater together,” he said.

Also speaking, national president of Rice Farmers Association, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, said the government of Benin Republic is desirous of learning from the Nigerian experience in rice production.

“They are here because they have seen the successes recorded in the area of rice production in Nigeria and their President was so happy, he was excited.

“And he said they must come to Nigeria, partner with Nigerian rice farmers and see how Nigerian farmers can replicate the same thing in Benin Republic so that they will be able to achieve the successes this government recorded in the area of rice production.”

Asked what Nigeria can teach them, he said: “Of course, they are our sister country, we are one and the same people and I think their president is ready to accept what we have used to achieve these successes which is the government’s will because our successes is related with the political will that this government has.

“And that is exactly what they want to learn so that they will use the same approach to attain the successes they are seeing to come to us to learn more,” he said.