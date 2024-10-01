President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extolled the virtues of founding fathers of Nigeria for choosing democracy as a form of government and launching the dream of the country to lead the rest of Africa out of poverty, ignorance and underdevelopment.

In a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day anniversary, the president commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of the current challenges facing the country, and assured that better days are head.

“Over six decades later, we can look back, and Nigerians worldwide can see how well we have succeeded in realising the lofty dreams of our founding fathers.

“Fellow Nigerians, better days are ahead of us. The challenges of the moment must always make us believe in ourselves. We are Nigerians— resilient and tenacious. We always prevail and rise above our circumstances.

“I urge you to believe in our nation’s promise. The road ahead may be challenging, but we will forge a path toward a brighter future with your support. Together, we will cultivate a Nigeria that reflects the aspirations of all its citizens, a nation that resonates with pride, dignity, and shared success.

“As agents of change, we can shape our destiny and build a brighter future by ourselves, for ourselves and for future generations.

“Please join our administration in this journey towards a brighter future. Let us work together to build a greater Nigeria where every citizen can access opportunities and every child can grow up with hope and promise,” he said.

He said the his administration was committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.