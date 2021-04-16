President Muhammadu Buhari Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives after fire enveloped a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children.

In a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour, the president described the fire incident leading to the death of the mostly three to five year olds as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured,” he said.