Members of the Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) have extended the tenure of the current National Executive Committee led by Mr Mojoyinola Ayoyemi of thecitypulsenews.

The members endorsed another two years tenure for the leadership inline with the provisions of the NGIJ Constitution.

Ayoyemi Mojoyinola, a Lagos based journalist with over 20 years experience, was inaugurated as the first elected NGIJ National President on August 20, 2020 after emerging victorious at the virtual election conducted in July.

Members of the guild passed a vote of confidence on the leadership after presentation of stewardship scorecard at a Special Congress held in Abuja.

They hailed the executive for stabilizing the NGIJ and providing a framework to promote transparency and accountability in governance at all levels through investigative journalism.

The NGIJ National President Ayoyemi Mojoyinola described renewal of the mandate as humbling and an opportunity to strengthen the guild for the benefits of the country and its people.

He appreciated members of the guild and other stakeholders for their unrelenting support.

He assured that the NGIJ, under his leadership, would continue to uphold the ethics of journalism profession and promote transparency and accountability in governance.

Other members of the NGIJ executive elected for a two-year tenure are Mr Israel Bolaji (Vice President I), Mr James Ezema (Vice President II), Mr AbdulRahman Aliagan (National General Secretary), Mr Femi Oyewale (National PRO), Mr Oyewale Oyelola (National Registrar), Olawale Agbore, Auditor and Mr Rowland ‘Shuwa (Financial Secretary).