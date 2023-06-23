Major-General Christopher Musa Friday officially took over the reigns of power as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The new CDS took over from General LEO Irabor, who was retired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a major shake up in the military circles.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the CDS assured that the Nigerian military, under his leadership, would go after terrorists, bandits and other criminals.

“As the Chief of Defense Staff, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country.

“We assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are up and doing,we are highly professional and we are going to be there for them. Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria.

“Anybody especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists who think otherwise should be ready to face the music,the Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry. That I’ll assure you,” he said.

The CDS said the welfare of military personnel would be prioritised to enable them give their best in the service of the country and its people.

“Issues of welfare have been addressed but you know we can not be 100 percent so we’ll continue from where they stopped. we’ll ensure our troops,our men wherever they are ,they will never be left alone.

“We’ll ensure we give them what they need, what they require and we’ll take care of the issue of administration which is paramount because a soldier that is well fed, well taken care of will give you the best. So, they should not doubt we are here and we are ready and we are willing to do that,” he said.

Also speaking, the outgone CDS General Lucky Irabor said his successor is the best to occupy the position, and urged him to maintain the values and professional standards of the armed forces.

“I am handing over to an officer who is tested and by all standards a model for the armed forces. I appreciate the president for finding Major General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained.

“Quite a lot has been achieved and looking at the mood of the armed forces will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained,” he said.