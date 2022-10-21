…Endorses revised National Social Protection Policy

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a review of the plans by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commence deductions from state governments’ share of the monthly federal allocations regarding repayment of federal government’s budget support facility.

Arising from a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the council resolved to set up a committee with representatives of the federal government and the States to review the matter.

“Bearing in mind all of the financial difficulties, we take the position to review the plan to commence the deduction for the loan,” the Vice President said.

NEC resolved that representatives of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, among others, meet to review modalities for the imminent deductions of funds from states.

The council also endorsed the revised National Social Protection Policy presented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The minister said the policy would now go to the Federal Executive Council and from there to the National Assembly for passage into law. She said when passed, the new policy would replace the “2017-2022 National Social Protection Policy.”

She said the 2017-2022 National Social Protection Policy “was reviewed in consultation with all States and other stakeholders and it is to be subjected to review every five (5) years for update and accommodation of some emerging issues including Pandemics, insecurity and shock responsive Social Protection as well as new institutions.”

She said the expected benefits of the revised NSPP include “reduction of multi-dimensional poverty; promoting social justice, equity and inclusive growth; reduce unemployment, social and economic vulnerabilities, and other threats to sustainable development.”

The council also resolved to constitute a committee comprising federal government representatives and governors to liaise with relevant stakeholders to find immediate and long-term solutions to flooding problems across the country.

The Vice President said the committee’s engagements with critical stakeholders would support efforts in mitigating the impacts of flooding and finding lasting solutions to the issue.

The council also commended the efforts of stakeholders including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in the vaccination of more Nigerians against COVID-19.

Presenting COVID-19 scorecard to the council, Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shaibu, said over 127 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been procured and administered through collaborations with partners since the inception of the exercise.

“Additional 10.5 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been procured by the Federal Government and is being expected in the country before the end of the year,” he said.

He said 46 million persons have been fully vaccinated, representing 42 percent of the total eligible population targeted for the exercise.

He commended Nasarawa and Jigawa State governments for their efforts in ensuring the take-off of the accelerated COVID-19 vaccination exercise.