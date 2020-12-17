…Calls for strict enforcement of protocols’ compliance

The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday expressed alarm over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, and called for a strict enforcement of measures to contain the spread of the disease across the country.

In a resolution released after a virtual meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the council said it is worried that the current trends in the country are surpassing the levels reached during the lockdown imposed at the height of the pandemic earlier in the year.

While enlarging the membership of its Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19 and mandating it to urgently come up with additional measures to deal with the spike in cases, the council said the country is now experiencing a huge resurgence of patients needing intensive care and the existing health facilities are fast becoming overwhelmed.

The committee, chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state with the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Anambra and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as members, has now been enlarged to accommodate Governors of Ogun and Kaduna states, Minister of Health, Minister of Information and Culture and the Minister of Youth and Sport Development.

The council also agreed that Commissioners for Health and Commissioners for Information would now be co-opted into the committee. The vice president asked the committee to urgently develop innovative and new measures to curtail the spread of the disease in the interests of the health and overall welfare of Nigerians.

The council also resolved to advocate rigorous and strict enforcement of the non-pharmaceutical interventions to contain spread of the virus, especially restriction of all physical gatherings.

“NEC firmly resolves to advocate rigorous and strict enforcement of the non-pharmaceutical interventions listed below: 1. Restrict all physical gatherings and instead opt for virtual meetings, whenever possible. If physical meetings must be held, ensure there is adequate ventilation of the room, limit the number of attendees, wear face masks, maintain a physical distance of at least two metres and adhere to other public health measures.

“2. No mask, no entry, no service – all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplaces, shops, entertainment or business premises must wear a face mask that should cover the mouth and nose at all times, and should not remove them, especially if speaking to another person in close proximity.

“3. Temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises (any person with a temperature 38 degrees Celsius or above, should be denied entry and advised to go for a health check).

“4. All office and business premises must have a handwashing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer at the entrance. Employers and business owners have a responsibility to ensure hand sanitizers are always refilled and soap and water always available.

“5. Office, shops and business premises must be well-ventilated and cleaned regularly throughout the day, ensuring that frequently touched surfaces like desks, countertops, work stations, railings, door handles, are cleaned and disinfected. An occupational health and infectious diseases preparedness plan must be in place, in case an employee, customer or visitor becomes unwell,” the council said.

The council said the continued spread of COVID-19 puts increased pressure on the already fragile health systems and threaten Nigeria’s economy.

“Traditional, social and religious leaders are therefore urged to play their own part by promptly taking responsible and decisive actions to help stop the spread and upsurge of the virus in Nigeria. States are also encouraged to take any further steps as may be considered necessary in their areas,” the council said.

Members of the National Economic Council also sympathised with the families of the Kankara schoolboys who were abducted by terrorists.

The council expressed outrage on the kidnapping of the boys in their school premises and condemned the brazen act of the abductors as not only criminal and lawless but a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of fear in people.

While supporting immediate steps already taken by the federal and state governments to rescue the boys, the council called for more effective collaboration between security agencies and the communities to “ensure that such despicable act does not repeat itself anywhere in the country.”

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National planning reported to council the balances of the under listed accounts as at 17th December 2020 as follows: Excess Crude Account (ECA) $72,410,574.08, Stabilization Account – ₦26,433,355,427.91, and Development of Natural Resources Account – ₦156,690,002,234.58