The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday constituted a committee on National Electrification to help address the challenges in the power sector.

The formation of the committee was among the key decisions taken by NEC at the end of its 146th meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The committee, headed by Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state, is to work towards deepening states’ engagements within the Electricity Reform Act 2023 and the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan.

Members of the committee include Governors Dikko Radda of Katsina state, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, Hope Uzodimma of Imo state and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

Others are Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu; Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change; Special Adviser to the President on Power; Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

The council resolved to reinforce the implementation of the National Electrification Strategy in a bid to end the collapse of the nation’s power grid.

Following a presentation by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), NEC observed that Nigeria needs a reformed and diversified electricity system, noting that by empowering states, accessibility and affordability of electricity can be enabled, ensuring that all regions effectively meet their specific energy needs.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice President Kashim Shettima said that access to energy was a fundamental right and not a privilege because electricity is the oxygen of economic growth.

He outlined issues before the council that require urgent attention to include energy infrastructure, human capital development, creative industries, fiscal strategy, industrial innovation and long-term development planning, describing them as foundational to the transformation Nigeria needs.

The Vice President explained that it is for this that experts and stakeholders from some of the critical sectors have been invited to share their insights and contributions.

“The past few months of collapses in our national power grid compel us to reinforce the pace with which we are adopting and implementing the National Electrification Strategy. Energy access is a fundamental right, not a privilege. It is the oxygen of economic growth.

“Our blueprints must, therefore, strive to expand access, empower rural communities, and drive productivity, especially for MSMEs. I hope that our discussions today will inspire solutions to light up homes, power businesses, and fuel Nigeria’s industrial future.

“Whatever path we agree upon, it is clear that a private-sector-led distributed renewable energy generation approach is essential to increasing electricity access for households and small enterprises alike,” he said.

The Vice President also urged the council to take Nigeria’s creative industry seriously, saying it presents an avenue to redefine the nation’s economic trajectory.d

“New technologies have not only amplified the global appeal of our arts, crafts, and culture but also opened up revenue streams and job opportunities for Nigerians.

“Our music, films, art, and cultural heritage are not just global symbols of Nigeria’s soft power but also vital engines of economic growth. We cannot afford to relegate the promise of turning creativity into wealth, empowering our youth, and positioning Nigeria as a hub of innovation and cultural excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the position of states on state police would be ready by the next NEC meeting.

Deliberating on the updated submission on the establishment of state police, the NEC mandated states that were yet to make their submissions on the subject matter should comply within the next one week to enable NEC to come up with a unanimous position on state police at the next meeting.