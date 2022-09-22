…Outgoing NGF chair, Gov Fayemi, lauds Osinbajo’s leadership

The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday received briefing on the need for state governments to adopt strategies to step up service delivery at the grassroots.

The council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also received briefing on how to mitigate flood disasters ravaging communities across the country.

In her presentation the council, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM Mrs Nnena Akajemeki said there was the need for state governments to collectively drive improved service delivery at the grassroots level for a better Nigeria.

She said the SERVICOM, an initiative of the federal government, was conceived to promote effective and efficient service delivery in Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure customer satisfaction and to manage the performance-expectations gap between government and the citizens.

She said the overriding aim of the programme is to ensure improved service delivery to the citizens by making service delivery process and systems much more open, accountable, citizen-centered and transparent at the grassroots by putting systems and mechanisms in place that would provide quality service to the people.

She said the expected outcome is a commitment to improving service delivery for citizens with support at the highest levels of state government.

She said there was the need for the establishment of a SERVICOM office to achieve its set out commitments; co-ordinate their implementation; monitor and report progress; survey customer satisfaction; and support the implementation of service charters.

In their presentation to the NEC, officials of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development called for the implementation of measures in the national flood emergency preparedness and response plan.

They also stressed the need to properly equip National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other response agencies with necessary resources for the emergency response to communities and persons affected by flood.

The officials also stressed the need to strengthen states and local governments’ institutions for flood preparedness, mitigation and response, among others.

Also, at the meeting, the outgoing Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) lauded the Vice President for his leadership of the National Economic Council.

He said that with the Vice Prest as chairman, the National Economic Council has done a lot to ensure that the country is a true federation.

He said the Vice President’s leadership has been outstanding, stressing that the NEC has never had the kind of leadership that Osinbajo is providing.

In his remarks, the Vice President commended the outgoing Ekiti State Governor who was attending his last NEC meeting Thursday.