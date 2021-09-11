As the count down to the 2021 national delegates’s convention of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) scheduled for Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State between September 16 to 18 begins, one very important aspect of the convention is the election of new executives to pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The Ekiti Convention is an elective congress to address the challenges posed by COVID-19 and ensure an all-inclusive process, the umbrella body of all theatre and allied arts practitioners in Nigeria has chosen to go global.

NANTAP will join a growing list of organisations in Nigeria, who have embraced technology in the discharge of their various activities, especially the electoral process.

“This is a necessary step to take at a time like this. The world is changing every passing day and the creative sector has always been a pacesetter. We are happy with this partnership with Chams Nigeria PLC, as it avails us that opportunity to carry all of our members, within and all over the world along with our activities, especially the electoral process”, Mr. Israel Eboh, president of NANTAP.

He said considering the new normal, and the fact that not all members would be able to make it to Ekiti, going digital with the electoral process is the way to go.

“I could not hide my excitement of this possibilities, at a time in our national life where we are still deliberating whether elections should happen manually or digitally. Chams PLC is an authority in this field, and we are today benefitting from their expertise as a partner for the 2021 National Delegates’ Convention,” he said.

The election of national officers is scheduled to hold in the course of the convention on Saturday, September 18, 2021.