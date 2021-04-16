The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has received with shock, the painful loss of five promising young men from Adamawa State, in a ghastly motor accident which occurred along Gombe road on 9th April, 2021.

He described the motor accident which claimed the lives of (i) Mwaniya Japhet Gajere (ii) Isaac Dauda Shingu (iii) Hyelakidati Samson Hananiya; (iv) Samson Eric Gandapa & (v) Jackson Lumanyi as a tragedy which has befallen not just their immediate families but also the Hoba and Waja Communities, the LCCN Church, the Government and people of Adamawa State as well as the nation at large. He noted that young men and women constitute a larger percentage of Nigeria’s population and their continued loss to various types of accidents potentially robs the nation of great human resource potentials that can help Nigeria develop and dominate the world. He described the five young men who lost their lives as children born to families close to him and in whom much hopes had been placed by the larger community While expressing his deepest condolences to the Arch-Bishop of the LCCN Church, the Hoba and Waja Communities, and the government and people of Adamawa State, he prayed that God almighty shall comfort and grant their immediate families the fortitude to bear the loss. He also prayed to God to grant the souls of the departed, eternal rest.

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

15th April, 2021