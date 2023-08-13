…Frowns at false, disturbing social media reports against armed forces

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reported calls for the military to interfere in the country’s democracy, saying it was unpatriotic and wicked.

The Director of Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said military personnel were happy and better under democracy and would not sabotage the hard-earned democracy in the country.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not be distracted from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

The statement reads: “The Defence Heaquartes frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its personnel, however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said the Defence Headquarters was concerned about a false and twisted news that the Armed Forces of Nigeria received a request to effect change of leadership in the country.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

The statement reads: “The Defence Headquarters is concerned about a false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in the country.

“We want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the AFN never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group. We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well. It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remain loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face the law. The Military and indeed other security agencies are on the look out for these agents of doom. We must all all join hands to strengthen our democracy.”