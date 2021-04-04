Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, said that he will soon expose those politicising the issue of security in the state.

The governor, who stated this while addressing the congregation at the St Peters Anglican Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, on the occasion of Easter Sunday Service, said that though the state is experiencing a level of insecurity, the situation is not peculiar to the state but a nationwide phenomenon.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that security issues ought not to be politicised.

He said, however, that “if they are politicising the issue of security because they want to be in power in 2023, they are making a huge mistake.”

Makinde stated that his administration has taken time to investigate and proffer solutions to reports of insecurity across the state.

He implored those behind the politicisation of insecurity because of their 2023 ambition to jettison the idea and seek the face of God instead of engaging in actions he said could trigger palpable fear in the state.

He said: “I want to say happy Easter to the church of God and pray that we shall witness more on earth. It is another Easter season and it is another opportunity for us to say thank you to our Lord and Saviour, who died for us to be saved.

“The Archbishop has already preached and the only thing I can do is to thank God and say one or two things, which our government is doing.

“Very soon, we will be two years in office and the area of focus of our government remains Education, Health, Economic expansion and Security.

“When the Archbishop was preaching, he mentioned that there are security challenges. Yes, it is true and I can confirm to this gathering that if there is something that makes me not sleep with my two eyes closed, it is the issue of security.

“As a government, we are doing different things and, as a matter of fact, it is on record that there is no government in Oyo State that has spent more money on security than this current one.

“When we came in, within the first hundred days, we gave 100 patrol vehicles out to security agencies.

“We re-established Swift Response Squad, SRS. We re-established Operation Burst as well.

“All the communication gadgets they needed were provided to cover all the areas in Oyo State and they were able to communicate with one another without hindrance. Also, before we came in, there was nothing like Amotekun, but we were able to set it up when we came in. It was just last week that Ogun State set up its Amotekun outfit.

“If you look at those who have set up before now; states like Osun, Ekiti and Ondo, they recruited 300 personnel each, totaling 900 for the three states. But in Oyo State, we recruited 1,500 Amotekun personnel.

“The issue of insecurity is not peculiar to our state; however, rest assured that this government will not rest until every inch of Oyo State is secure.

“But I must warn that politics is inherent in this insecurity issue in Oyo State and in the days to come, I will expose the people that are politicising the issue of security.

“I, as well as those working with me are taking our time. If we hear of any report on insecurity, we will investigate. I know I don’t have much time but I need to explain to the people what is happening so that when they hear about those trying to politicise the issue of security, they will easily know and identify what exactly is the truth

“I symphatise with the people! Why? If they continue to politicise the issue of insecurity because they want to be in government in 2023, they should know that if there is no Oyo State or Nigeria, I don’t know how they want to govern the state in 2023.

“So, I also want to beg you that it is not all we read on social media that is true. If we have friends who are aspiring to get into political offices, they should keep looking unto the face of God instead of seeking to destroy our state and country.”

He also used the occasion to preach forgiveness of sins, saying “God has forgiven us our sins. Let us also forgive others who have sinned against us. I have forgiven my offenders too,”

The governor further felicitated all Christians and the entire people of Oyo State for the Easter celebration, admonishing them to forgive one another in the spirit of the season.

Earlier, the Diocesan Archbishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Most Revd. Segun Okubadejo, charged every Christian to emulate the teachings and ways of life of Jesus Christ.He urged Nigerians not to relent in praying to God Almighty for restoration of peace and a secure nation.

Taiwo Adisa

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde

April 4, 2021.