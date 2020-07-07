The Presidency said Tuesday that the ongoing probe of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, was a confirmation of the fact that nobody is above the law under the present administration.

A top Presidency source told State House correspondents said the interrogation of the chairman of the anti-graft agency is meant to give him the opportunity to clear himself of the weighty allegations against him.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the investigation reinforces the present administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The source said the investigation also showed that the holder of an elevated office such as the chairman of the EFCC is not above the law.

“The panel investigating allegations against Ag. EFCC Chairman had been sitting for some weeks now. In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the Ag. Chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature.

“Under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, nobody is above scrutiny. Repeat: nobody. The investigation is to reinforce transparency and accountability, rather than to vitiate it.

“Accountability for our actions or inactions is inalienable part of democracy. In such elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion.

“There’s no prejudgment. Absolutely none. The Buhari administration can be counted on to uphold fairness and justice at all times,” the source said.