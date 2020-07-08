The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, Wednesday appeared again before the presidential panel sitting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As was the case on Monday and Tuesday, journalists were barred from gaining access to the venue of the investigation.

A source confirmed to State House correspondents that Magu appeared Wednesday for more interrogation for the third time by the panel.

A presidency source had on Tuesday said the probe was an affirmation that no one is above the law under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The source had also explained that the interrogation of the EFCC head is being done to give him the opportunity to clear his name of the weighty allegations levelled against him.